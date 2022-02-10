Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Just Got Our Attention

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.49. The company’s stock price has collected 13.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 2.39.

The average price from analysts is $132.00, which is $12.84 above the current price. ATKR currently public float of 44.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 471.96K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went up by 13.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.05% and a quarterly performance of 13.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Atkore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.00% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 18th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATKR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.51. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lowe LeAngela W., who sale 6,300 shares at the price of $112.00 back on Dec 03. After this action, Lowe LeAngela W. now owns 16,120 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $705,600 using the latest closing price.

Lamps Mark F., the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of Atkore Inc., sale 320 shares at $108.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lamps Mark F. is holding 23,388 shares at $34,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Equity return is now at value 90.90, with 33.80 for asset returns.