Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 10.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 16.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 326.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $16.29 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 24.43M and currently shorts hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.42M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 16.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of -39.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 400.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.76% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 34.46% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +515.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -39.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROSATI MARIO M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, ROSATI MARIO M now owns 36,798 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $30,704 using the latest closing price.

Brannan Michael A., the FORMER VP OF OPERATIONS of Aehr Test Systems, sale 6,025 shares at $12.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Brannan Michael A. is holding 0 shares at $74,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.