Wall Street Pummels QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) After Recent Earnings Report

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) went down by -29.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s stock price has collected -2.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ :QNST) Right Now?

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNST is at 0.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QNST currently public float of 50.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNST was 360.81K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST stocks went down by -2.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.11% and a quarterly performance of -1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for QuinStreet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.83% for QNST stocks with a simple moving average of -36.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QNST reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for QNST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

QNST Trading at -34.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -39.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST fell by -32.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who sale 46,457 shares at the price of $15.15 back on Nov 30. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 2,617,020 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $703,824 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc., sale 53,543 shares at $15.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 2,663,477 shares at $818,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.41 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.29. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 4.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.57. Total debt to assets is 3.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.