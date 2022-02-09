US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) went up by 68.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that US Ecology Stock Soars on Deal to Be Bought by Republic Services

Is It Worth Investing in US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ :ECOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECOL is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for US Ecology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ECOL currently public float of 31.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECOL was 177.06K shares.

ECOL’s Market Performance

ECOL stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.16% and a quarterly performance of -21.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for US Ecology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.39% for ECOL stocks with a simple moving average of 35.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECOL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ECOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ECOL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for ECOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECOL, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

ECOL Trading at 52.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +49.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECOL rose by +66.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, US Ecology Inc. saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECOL starting from Bell Simon G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $44.89 back on Mar 15. After this action, Bell Simon G now owns 49,668 shares of US Ecology Inc., valued at $112,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.94 for the present operating margin

+26.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Ecology Inc. stands at -41.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.81. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on US Ecology Inc. (ECOL), the company’s capital structure generated 142.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.82. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.