Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/22 that Train Robberies Are a Problem in Los Angeles, and a Blame Game Has Ensued

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UNP currently public float of 640.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.76M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.64% and a quarterly performance of 1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $247 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to UNP, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

UNP Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.56. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 2,510 shares at the price of $245.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 34,111 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $614,950 using the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $240.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 34,111 shares at $1,801,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.83 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +29.92. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.