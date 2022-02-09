The Chart for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) went down by -9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ :VREX) Right Now?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is $16.94 above the current price. VREX currently public float of 39.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VREX was 419.30K shares.

VREX’s Market Performance

VREX stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.69% and a quarterly performance of -5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Varex Imaging Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.55% for VREX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $41 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VREX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

VREX Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from SANYAL SUNNY, who sale 31,428 shares at the price of $32.28 back on Dec 29. After this action, SANYAL SUNNY now owns 73,626 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $1,014,496 using the latest closing price.

SANYAL SUNNY, the President and CEO of Varex Imaging Corporation, sale 30,473 shares at $32.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that SANYAL SUNNY is holding 73,626 shares at $975,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+34.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 95.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.73. Total debt to assets is 40.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.