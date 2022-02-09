The Chart for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.08. The company’s stock price has collected -11.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/20 that Inovio Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Placed on Hold After FDA Questions

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

INO currently public float of 206.91M and currently shorts hold a 21.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 4.76M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went down by -11.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.61% and a quarterly performance of -45.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.89% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -48.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to INO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

INO Trading at -30.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from BENITO SIMON X, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $4.27 back on Jan 19. After this action, BENITO SIMON X now owns 57,305 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,540 using the latest closing price.

Zoth Lota S., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 961 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Zoth Lota S. is holding 25,016 shares at $4,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Equity return is now at value -44.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.