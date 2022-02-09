The Chart for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/20 that The Trouble With Riding the Coattails of Billionaires

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Altice USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.48, which is $10.41 above the current price. ATUS currently public float of 221.86M and currently shorts hold a 17.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 6.29M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.00% and a quarterly performance of -16.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.47% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of -41.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $14 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATUS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ATUS Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Mullen Mark, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.54 back on Dec 14. After this action, Mullen Mark now owns 3,500 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $77,700 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of Altice USA Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 20,000 shares at $145,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.32 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value -88.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.