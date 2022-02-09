Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) went up by 5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE :SF) Right Now?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SF is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Stifel Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.00, which is $15.57 above the current price. SF currently public float of 100.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SF was 516.35K shares.

SF’s Market Performance

SF stocks went up by 4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.56% and a quarterly performance of 6.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Stifel Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.56% for SF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SF reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for SF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

SF Trading at 13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.34. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from Nesi Victor, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $73.19 back on Dec 01. After this action, Nesi Victor now owns 212,135 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $731,900 using the latest closing price.

Nesi Victor, the Co-President of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $68.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Nesi Victor is holding 222,135 shares at $685,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.63 for the present operating margin

+83.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +17.25. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.