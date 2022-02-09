Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.60. The company’s stock price has collected -13.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :SANA) Right Now?

SANA currently public float of 165.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANA was 847.67K shares.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA stocks went down by -13.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.25% and a quarterly performance of -65.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for Sana Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.49% for SANA stocks with a simple moving average of -60.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SANA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

SANA Trading at -44.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -38.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc. saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANA starting from AGARWAL SUNIL, who sale 1,627 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 16. After this action, AGARWAL SUNIL now owns 1,550,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc., valued at $42,302 using the latest closing price.

AGARWAL SUNIL, the EVP, Head of Development & CMO of Sana Biotechnology Inc., sale 58,373 shares at $26.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that AGARWAL SUNIL is holding 1,551,627 shares at $1,521,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The total capital return value is set at -38.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.49. Equity return is now at value -65.30, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.22.