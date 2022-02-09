Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -16.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

PIK currently public float of 7.54M and currently shorts hold a 10.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 1.38M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.34% for Kidpik Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.02% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -27.69% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at -26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.99%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK fell by -16.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -24.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.