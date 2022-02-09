Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.86. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

AFL currently public float of 609.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.29M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.24% and a quarterly performance of 16.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.91% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AFL Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.11. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 300 shares at the price of $58.63 back on Jan 03. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 18,228 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $17,589 using the latest closing price.

KENNY THOMAS J, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sale 23,701 shares at $57.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that KENNY THOMAS J is holding 16,589 shares at $1,354,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.