Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) went up by 19.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 15.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLX) Right Now?

EGLX currently public float of 101.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLX was 1.05M shares.

EGLX’s Market Performance

EGLX stocks went up by 15.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.11% and a quarterly performance of -10.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.56% for EGLX stocks with a simple moving average of -37.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EGLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

EGLX Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX rose by +15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.