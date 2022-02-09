Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Just Got Our Attention

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s stock price has collected -7.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DCPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCPH is at 1.53.

DCPH currently public float of 41.38M and currently shorts hold a 15.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCPH was 2.14M shares.

DCPH’s Market Performance

DCPH stocks went down by -7.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly performance of -19.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for DCPH stocks with a simple moving average of -68.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCPH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DCPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DCPH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCPH reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for DCPH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

DCPH Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Sherman Matthew L, who sale 2,659 shares at the price of $33.17 back on Oct 04. After this action, Sherman Matthew L now owns 46,029 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $88,199 using the latest closing price.

Bristol James Arthur, the Director of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $45.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bristol James Arthur is holding 0 shares at $77,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-644.36 for the present operating margin

+87.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -633.19. The total capital return value is set at -47.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.43. Total debt to assets is 4.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.