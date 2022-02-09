Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/29/21 that Robinhood, Didi Global, Facebook, Credit Suisse: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.17.

The average price from analysts is $129.55, which is $18.13 above the current price. EW currently public float of 619.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.58M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 2.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.90% and a quarterly performance of -6.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EW, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

EW Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.77. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 4,386 shares at the price of $109.55 back on Feb 08. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 197,432 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $480,481 using the latest closing price.

WANG HUIMIN, the CVP, Japan & Intercontinental of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,350 shares at $110.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that WANG HUIMIN is holding 98,027 shares at $699,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 19.30 for asset returns.