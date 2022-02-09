Can Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Remain Competitive?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $451.77. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $265.83, which is $159.79 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 209.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 4.76M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.85% and a quarterly performance of -45.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Zoom Video Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.76% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -49.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $200 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $207. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZM, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.54. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 6,700 shares at the price of $145.72 back on Jan 26. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $976,333 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 80,528 shares at $159.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 0 shares at $12,842,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 18.00 for asset returns.