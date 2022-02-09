Can Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Remain Competitive?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $307.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/24/22 that Moderna, Netflix, and Etsy Are the S&P 500’s Worst-Performing Stocks This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $239.83, which is $98.67 above the current price. ETSY currently public float of 125.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 2.79M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went down by -7.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.72% and a quarterly performance of -45.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Etsy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.27% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $180 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -28.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.85. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -35.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 21,500 shares at the price of $191.94 back on Jan 06. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 1,321 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $4,126,719 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Merilee, the Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 710 shares at $199.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Buckley Merilee is holding 72 shares at $141,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+73.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 26.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.28. Equity return is now at value 77.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Etsy Inc. (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 153.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 47.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.