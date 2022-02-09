Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Just Got Our Attention

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.20, which is $4.71 above the current price. ARDX currently public float of 96.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 17.23M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.96% and a quarterly performance of -34.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Ardelyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.14% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of -74.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ARDX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at -26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -20.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8500. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw -28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from SANDELL SCOTT D, who sale 1,211,352 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, SANDELL SCOTT D now owns 2,258,850 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $1,384,696 using the latest closing price.

BASKETT FOREST, the 10% Owner of Ardelyx Inc., sale 1,211,352 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BASKETT FOREST is holding 2,258,850 shares at $1,384,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -132.30, with -76.60 for asset returns.