Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Just Got Our Attention

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.23. The company’s stock price has collected -4.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/21 that Warner Music Is Worth a Spin

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Warner Music Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WMG currently public float of 114.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.14M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went down by -4.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.63% and a quarterly performance of -15.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Warner Music Group Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to WMG, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

WMG Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, who sale 4,205,820 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Jan 06. After this action, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $171,008,641 using the latest closing price.

AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 4,356,680 shares at $40.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $177,142,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.22 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 648.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 11,858.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.16. Total debt to assets is 50.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,719.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 98.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.