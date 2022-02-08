Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) went up by 4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock price has collected 7.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.88, which is $0.78 above the current price. SHIP currently public float of 163.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHIP was 3.37M shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stocks went up by 7.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.22% for SHIP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

SHIP Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9547. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42 for the present operating margin

+10.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.10. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 193.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 62.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.