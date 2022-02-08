Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SeaChange International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.76 above the current price. SEAC currently public float of 39.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 13.05M shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly performance of 33.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for SeaChange International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3070. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from PONS ROBERT M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Jun 21. After this action, PONS ROBERT M now owns 507,815 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $106,000 using the latest closing price.

PONS ROBERT M, the Executive Chairman of SeaChange International Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that PONS ROBERT M is holding 407,815 shares at $104,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.11 for the present operating margin

+39.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaChange International Inc. stands at -98.91. The total capital return value is set at -42.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.84. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.97. Total debt to assets is 15.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.