Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American International Group Inc. (AIG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.54. The company’s stock price has collected 7.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/22 that Wildfire Risk in California Drives Insurers to Pull Policies for Pricey Homes

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE :AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIG is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $64.85, which is $3.21 above the current price. AIG currently public float of 829.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIG was 4.97M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stocks went up by 7.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.39% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for American International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for AIG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIG, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.51. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Fato Luciana, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $58.17 back on Nov 16. After this action, Fato Luciana now owns 29,077 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $407,191 using the latest closing price.

Hogan Kevin T., the EVP – Life & Retirement of American International Group Inc., sale 41,400 shares at $53.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hogan Kevin T. is holding 124,107 shares at $2,219,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -10.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 58.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.74. Total debt to assets is 7.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.50.