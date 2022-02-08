Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 24.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALJJ currently public float of 20.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 764.34K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went up by 24.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.46% and a quarterly performance of 95.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.57% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 74.68% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at 51.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +34.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ rose by +39.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALJJ starting from Ravich Rae, who sale 3,867 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ravich Rae now owns 85,419 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., valued at $5,955 using the latest closing price.

Ravich Rae, the Director of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Ravich Rae is holding 89,286 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+15.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -0.81. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.