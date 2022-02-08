Here’s How Your Trade Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Aggressively Right Now

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) went up by 5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ :FRSH) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $21.17 above the current price. FRSH currently public float of 33.73M and currently shorts hold a 15.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.60M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of -42.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for Freshworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for FRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -33.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

FRSH Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +1.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.83. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 14,063 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Dec 22. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 0 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $386,783 using the latest closing price.

Gottfried Randy, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 90,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Gottfried Randy is holding 0 shares at $2,475,124 based on the most recent closing price.