Here’s How Your Trade Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Aggressively Right Now

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s stock price has collected -6.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/07/22 that How to be smarter and more sustainable in 2022 — use fewer wasteful, expensive razors

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE :EPC) Right Now?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.44, which is $11.72 above the current price. EPC currently public float of 54.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPC was 415.28K shares.

EPC’s Market Performance

EPC stocks went down by -6.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.25% and a quarterly performance of 11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Edgewell Personal Care Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.88% for EPC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to EPC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

EPC Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.84. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from Gaget Anne-Sophie, who sale 11,560 shares at the price of $44.89 back on Dec 22. After this action, Gaget Anne-Sophie now owns 0 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $518,901 using the latest closing price.

Hendra Carla C, the Director of Edgewell Personal Care Company, sale 7,100 shares at $43.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Hendra Carla C is holding 0 shares at $311,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.