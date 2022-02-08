Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.83. The company’s stock price has collected 17.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/26/20 that FTC Rejects Planned Coal Joint Venture by Peabody, Arch

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE :BTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $2.54 above the current price. BTU currently public float of 100.58M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTU was 4.92M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU stocks went up by 17.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.25% and a quarterly performance of 8.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Peabody Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for BTU stocks with a simple moving average of 14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to BTU, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +203.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Richard Paul V., who sale 11,202 shares at the price of $11.74 back on Jan 05. After this action, Richard Paul V. now owns 19,300 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $131,511 using the latest closing price.

Jarboe Scott T., the CAO and Corporate Secretary of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 7,112 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Jarboe Scott T. is holding 65,341 shares at $83,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.25 for the present operating margin

-0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at -63.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.71. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 173.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.46. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.