Can Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Remain Competitive?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) went up by 13.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.73. The company’s stock price has collected 8.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE :CNR) Right Now?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNR is at 2.04.

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $7.48 above the current price. CNR currently public float of 54.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNR was 660.85K shares.

CNR’s Market Performance

CNR stocks went up by 8.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.93% and a quarterly performance of 3.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.62% for CNR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNR

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNR, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

CNR Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNR rose by +8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.28. In addition, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. saw -8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNR starting from Buckley John L, who sale 98,920 shares at the price of $17.32 back on Nov 24. After this action, Buckley John L now owns 106,531 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., valued at $1,713,294 using the latest closing price.

Buckley John L, the Pres., Siding Division of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., sale 47,140 shares at $17.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Buckley John L is holding 106,531 shares at $815,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+18.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.31. Equity return is now at value 99.30, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR), the company’s capital structure generated 873.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.73. Total debt to assets is 70.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 851.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.