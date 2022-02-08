BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Just Got Our Attention

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected 13.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ :BCDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCDA is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BioCardia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.88, which is $7.2 above the current price. BCDA currently public float of 11.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCDA was 1.23M shares.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA stocks went up by 13.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.32% and a quarterly performance of -24.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.30% for BioCardia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.49% for BCDA stocks with a simple moving average of -30.08% for the last 200 days.

BCDA Trading at 11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7200. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 18. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 237,909 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Altman Peter, the President and CEO of BioCardia Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Altman Peter is holding 232,909 shares at $10,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10709.66 for the present operating margin

-293.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCardia Inc. stands at -10347.59. The total capital return value is set at -133.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.42. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Based on BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.