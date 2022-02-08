Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s stock price has collected -15.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :AVXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVXL is at 0.70.

AVXL currently public float of 73.58M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVXL was 1.14M shares.

AVXL’s Market Performance

AVXL stocks went down by -15.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.80% and a quarterly performance of -52.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.70% for AVXL stocks with a simple moving average of -37.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVXL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AVXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVXL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVXL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for AVXL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to AVXL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

AVXL Trading at -31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVXL fell by -15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVXL starting from Boenisch Sandra, who sale 166,696 shares at the price of $26.53 back on Jun 29. After this action, Boenisch Sandra now owns 22,963 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., valued at $4,422,445 using the latest closing price.

FAVUS ELLIOT, the Director of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., sale 145,000 shares at $11.70 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that FAVUS ELLIOT is holding 0 shares at $1,696,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVXL

Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -32.50 for asset returns.