Origin Agritech Limited (SEED): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) went up by 17.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ :SEED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEED is at 1.00.

The average price from analysts is $140.00. SEED currently public float of 3.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEED was 64.95K shares.

SEED’s Market Performance

SEED stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.25% and a quarterly performance of -48.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for Origin Agritech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for SEED stocks with a simple moving average of -40.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEED

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEED reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SEED stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2009.

SEED Trading at -23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED rose by +19.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Origin Agritech Limited saw -33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEED

Equity return is now at value 190.30, with -33.40 for asset returns.