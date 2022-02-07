NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Just Got Our Attention

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went up by 8.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s stock price has collected 7.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/11/21 that Dogecoin, Coinbase, McAfee, eBay: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ :NLOK) Right Now?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLOK is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NortonLifeLock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.64, which is $1.67 above the current price. NLOK currently public float of 579.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLOK was 4.10M shares.

NLOK’s Market Performance

NLOK stocks went up by 7.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.31% and a quarterly performance of 10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for NortonLifeLock Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for NLOK stocks with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NLOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLOK reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NLOK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLOK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

NLOK Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLOK rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, NortonLifeLock Inc. saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLOK starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 895 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 135,198 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc., valued at $23,476 using the latest closing price.

Feld Peter A, the Director of NortonLifeLock Inc., sale 416,877 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Feld Peter A is holding 720,582 shares at $11,037,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.43 for the present operating margin

+82.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.74. Equity return is now at value -143.40, with 9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.