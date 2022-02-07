Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.08. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 33 min ago that Tyson Posts Higher Quarterly Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE :TSN) Right Now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.00, which is -$5.17 below the current price. TSN currently public float of 285.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSN was 2.08M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Tyson Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.31% for TSN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $100 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

TSN Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.45. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from TYSON JOHN H, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $84.85 back on Dec 20. After this action, TYSON JOHN H now owns 2,625,990 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $8,484,940 using the latest closing price.

Thurber Robert C., the Director of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $86.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Thurber Robert C. is holding 46,760 shares at $260,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.