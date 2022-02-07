Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE :GRBK) Right Now?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRBK is at 1.57.

GRBK currently public float of 48.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRBK was 418.65K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK stocks went down by -5.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.05% and a quarterly performance of -14.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Green Brick Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.99% for GRBK stocks with a simple moving average of -11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $33 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRBK reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for GRBK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

GRBK Trading at -19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw -28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from Press Richard S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.67 back on Dec 28. After this action, Press Richard S now owns 90,897 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $153,350 using the latest closing price.

Press Richard S, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Press Richard S is holding 95,897 shares at $150,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 13.30 for asset returns.