We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zymergen Inc. (ZY), Here is What We Found

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) went down by -14.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ :ZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zymergen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $4.53 above the current price. ZY currently public float of 92.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZY was 1.31M shares.

ZY’s Market Performance

ZY stocks went down by -8.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.18% and a quarterly performance of -62.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Zymergen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.64% for ZY stocks with a simple moving average of -78.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

ZY Trading at -37.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZY fell by -8.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Zymergen Inc. saw -36.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZY starting from Kimball Aaron, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Feb 01. After this action, Kimball Aaron now owns 770,283 shares of Zymergen Inc., valued at $126,605 using the latest closing price.

Serber Zachariah, the Chief Science Officer of Zymergen Inc., sale 5,435 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Serber Zachariah is holding 2,385,785 shares at $27,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1853.78 for the present operating margin

-679.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymergen Inc. stands at -1973.76.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.