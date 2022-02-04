We Analyzed the Future Direction of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), Here is What We Found

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) went down by -6.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ :REYN) Right Now?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.80, which is $6.57 above the current price. REYN currently public float of 54.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REYN was 397.04K shares.

REYN’s Market Performance

REYN stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.68% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.84% for REYN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REYN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for REYN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REYN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REYN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for REYN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to REYN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

REYN Trading at -7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REYN fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REYN starting from MITCHELL V LANCE, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $28.71 back on Aug 10. After this action, MITCHELL V LANCE now owns 40,041 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., valued at $100,474 using the latest closing price.

Graham Michael E., the Chief Financial Officer of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., purchase 2,400 shares at $27.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Graham Michael E. is holding 10,359 shares at $67,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.79 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), the company’s capital structure generated 142.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.72. Total debt to assets is 48.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.