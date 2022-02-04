We Analyzed the Future Direction of Axos Financial Inc. (AX), Here is What We Found

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.44. The company’s stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE :AX) Right Now?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Axos Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.38, which is $10.41 above the current price. AX currently public float of 53.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AX was 265.10K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

AX stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -8.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Axos Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.17% for AX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for AX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to AX, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

AX Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.65. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Micheletti Andrew J, who sale 5,720 shares at the price of $56.87 back on Dec 03. After this action, Micheletti Andrew J now owns 526,689 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $325,281 using the latest closing price.

Constantine Thomas M, the EVP and Chief Credit Officer of Axos Financial Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $59.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Constantine Thomas M is holding 14,575 shares at $119,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +29.62. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.51. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.