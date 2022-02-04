We Analyzed the Future Direction of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), Here is What We Found

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s stock price has collected 20.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE :AMR) Right Now?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMR is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.00, which is $1.35 above the current price. AMR currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMR was 311.34K shares.

AMR’s Market Performance

AMR stocks went up by 20.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.09% and a quarterly performance of 22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 498.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.47% for AMR stocks with a simple moving average of 84.77% for the last 200 days.

AMR Trading at 31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +20.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR rose by +20.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +459.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.16. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from FERRARA ALBERT E JR, who sale 1,774 shares at the price of $50.78 back on Dec 09. After this action, FERRARA ALBERT E JR now owns 11,577 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $90,084 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Jason E., the Chief Operating Officer of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $55.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Whitehead Jason E. is holding 74,066 shares at $719,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.68 for the present operating margin

-2.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stands at -17.05. The total capital return value is set at -8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.07. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), the company’s capital structure generated 313.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.84. Total debt to assets is 37.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.