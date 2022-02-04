Wall Street Pummels Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) After Recent Earnings Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s stock price has collected 1.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE :SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.20 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $4.2 above the current price. SAND currently public float of 188.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAND was 1.72M shares.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of -6.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for SAND stocks with a simple moving average of -15.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SAND, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+48.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.29.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45. Total debt to assets is 0.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.22.