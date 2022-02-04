The Chart for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.07. The company’s stock price has collected 15.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.33, which is $95.66 above the current price. GH currently public float of 96.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 1.24M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went up by 15.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.44% and a quarterly performance of -37.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Guardant Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.38% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $170 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

GH Trading at -20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +15.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.05. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -28.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from MERESMAN STANLEY J, who sale 4,934 shares at the price of $86.08 back on Jan 10. After this action, MERESMAN STANLEY J now owns 4,059 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $424,719 using the latest closing price.

MERESMAN STANLEY J, the Director of Guardant Health Inc., sale 4,934 shares at $95.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that MERESMAN STANLEY J is holding 4,059 shares at $471,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.53 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -88.51. The total capital return value is set at -15.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.00. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 65.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.27.