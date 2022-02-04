Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s stock price has collected 15.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/12/21 that Zillow Flopped at iBuying, but Rivals Still Have a Chance

Is It Worth Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE :OPAD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Offerpad Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.80, which is $5.58 above the current price. OPAD currently public float of 92.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPAD was 739.20K shares.

OPAD’s Market Performance

OPAD stocks went up by 15.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.73% and a quarterly performance of -49.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for Offerpad Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.48% for OPAD stocks with a simple moving average of -57.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OPAD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OPAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPAD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

OPAD Trading at -38.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -38.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw -41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from DEGIORGIO KENNETH D, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $8.40 back on Nov 16. After this action, DEGIORGIO KENNETH D now owns 53,388 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $126,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.