ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ :MANT) Right Now?

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANT is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ManTech International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.50, which is $7.57 above the current price. MANT currently public float of 27.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANT was 189.67K shares.

MANT’s Market Performance

MANT stocks went up by 1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of -6.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for ManTech International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for MANT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MANT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MANT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MANT, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

MANT Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANT rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.47. In addition, ManTech International Corporation saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANT starting from Phillips Kevin M, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $83.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, Phillips Kevin M now owns 105,530 shares of ManTech International Corporation, valued at $1,873,125 using the latest closing price.

KERR RICHARD J, the Director of ManTech International Corporation, sale 4,325 shares at $84.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KERR RICHARD J is holding 30,070 shares at $363,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.30 for the present operating margin

+12.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManTech International Corporation stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on ManTech International Corporation (MANT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.37. Total debt to assets is 5.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.