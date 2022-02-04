Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s stock price has collected -10.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE :WNC) Right Now?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Wabash National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.80, which is $5.87 above the current price. WNC currently public float of 48.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNC was 387.37K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stocks went down by -10.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of 5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.78% for WNC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WNC Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Yeagy Brent L, who sale 1,836 shares at the price of $19.55 back on Feb 01. After this action, Yeagy Brent L now owns 364,607 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $35,894 using the latest closing price.

Yeagy Brent L, the President & CEO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 10,178 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Yeagy Brent L is holding 366,443 shares at $203,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at -6.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.55. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.16. Total debt to assets is 38.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.