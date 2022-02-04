Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went down by -7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s stock price has collected 12.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/21 that Synaptics Stock Soars. Demand Is Hot for Chips for the internet of Things.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $291.00, which is $76.3 above the current price. SYNA currently public float of 38.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 471.13K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went up by 12.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.38% and a quarterly performance of -5.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SYNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYNA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $310 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYNA, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at -20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -19.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.54. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -29.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from HURLSTON MICHAEL E., who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $286.98 back on Dec 09. After this action, HURLSTON MICHAEL E. now owns 294,852 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $1,578,390 using the latest closing price.

HURLSTON MICHAEL E., the See remarks below of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 5,500 shares at $292.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that HURLSTON MICHAEL E. is holding 300,352 shares at $1,610,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+43.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.