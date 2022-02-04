Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) went down by -12.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HCP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for HashiCorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.20, which is $41.38 above the current price. HCP currently public float of 15.25M and currently shorts hold a 14.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCP was 1.17M shares.

HCP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for HashiCorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.56% for HCP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCP reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for HCP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

HCP Trading at -20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +2.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.65. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Welihinda Navam, who sale 12,493 shares at the price of $88.75 back on Dec 23. After this action, Welihinda Navam now owns 0 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $1,108,752 using the latest closing price.

McJannet David, the CEO and Chairman of HashiCorp Inc., sale 9,940 shares at $86.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that McJannet David is holding 0 shares at $858,485 based on the most recent closing price.