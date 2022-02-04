Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.71. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :LKFN) Right Now?

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKFN is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lakeland Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.33, which is -$6.66 below the current price. LKFN currently public float of 24.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKFN was 158.26K shares.

LKFN’s Market Performance

LKFN stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.77% and a quarterly performance of 10.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Lakeland Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for LKFN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

LKFN Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKFN rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.68. In addition, Lakeland Financial Corporation saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKFN starting from KUBACKI MICHAEL L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $78.56 back on Jan 31. After this action, KUBACKI MICHAEL L now owns 0 shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation, valued at $78,557 using the latest closing price.

Steiner Jonathan P, the Senior Vice President of Lakeland Financial Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $78.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Steiner Jonathan P is holding 0 shares at $117,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Financial Corporation stands at +40.23. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.