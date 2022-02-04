Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.92. The company’s stock price has collected 6.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $215.45, which is $31.77 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 79.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 458.76K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went up by 6.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.29% and a quarterly performance of -0.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.07% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $184 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to LPLA, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.80. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from White George Burton, who sale 22,271 shares at the price of $166.10 back on Dec 07. After this action, White George Burton now owns 46,628 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $3,699,213 using the latest closing price.

Fandrey Edward, the Managing Director of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 1,784 shares at $158.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Fandrey Edward is holding 17,658 shares at $282,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.46 for the present operating margin

+32.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.68. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 197.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.35. Total debt to assets is 39.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.