Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) a Keeper?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s stock price has collected 5.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE :RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rayonier Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.25, which is $0.11 above the current price. RYN currently public float of 142.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYN was 544.87K shares.

RYN’s Market Performance

RYN stocks went up by 5.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Rayonier Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for RYN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RYN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RYN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

RYN Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.54. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from McHugh Mark, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, McHugh Mark now owns 77,889 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

Bridwell Mark R, the VP, GC and Secretary of Rayonier Inc., sale 842 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Bridwell Mark R is holding 52,545 shares at $34,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.82 for the present operating margin

+40.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 99.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.92. Total debt to assets is 39.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.