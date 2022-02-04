Is PVH Corp. (PVH) a Keeper?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE :PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVH is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for PVH Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.37, which is $32.02 above the current price. PVH currently public float of 69.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVH was 1.04M shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.18% and a quarterly performance of -19.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for PVH Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for PVH stocks with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PVH, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PVH Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.07. In addition, PVH Corp. saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from NASELLA HENRY, who purchase 960 shares at the price of $104.15 back on Dec 08. After this action, NASELLA HENRY now owns 30,377 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $99,984 using the latest closing price.

HAGMAN MARTIJN, the CEO, PVH Europe of PVH Corp., sale 5,572 shares at $121.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that HAGMAN MARTIJN is holding 43,491 shares at $676,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.69 for the present operating margin

+52.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.53. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp. (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 114.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.34. Total debt to assets is 40.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.