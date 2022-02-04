Is Iteris Inc. (ITI) a Keeper?

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) went down by -9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ :ITI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITI is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Iteris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $5.66 above the current price. ITI currently public float of 41.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITI was 240.94K shares.

ITI’s Market Performance

ITI stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.41% and a quarterly performance of -30.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Iteris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.82% for ITI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITI reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ITI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2019.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ITI, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

ITI Trading at -19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITI starting from THOMAS TOM, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Dec 17. After this action, THOMAS TOM now owns 15,000 shares of Iteris Inc., valued at $57,300 using the latest closing price.

Groves Douglas L, the Senior Vice President & CFO of Iteris Inc., purchase 602 shares at $5.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Groves Douglas L is holding 602 shares at $3,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.84 for the present operating margin

+38.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at +0.42. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 9.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.