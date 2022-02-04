Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Hershey Company (HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that Candy Makers Say Expect Shortages for Valentine’s Day

Is It Worth Investing in The Hershey Company (NYSE :HSY) Right Now?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSY is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Hershey Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.05, which is -$6.88 below the current price. HSY currently public float of 145.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSY was 886.09K shares.

HSY’s Market Performance

HSY stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.65% and a quarterly performance of 15.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for The Hershey Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.54% for HSY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $196 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $197, previously predicting the price at $189. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HSY, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

HSY Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.30. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Turoff James, who sale 5,402 shares at the price of $195.67 back on Jan 27. After this action, Turoff James now owns 4,990 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $1,057,009 using the latest closing price.

Buck Michele, the Chairman, President and CEO of The Hershey Company, sale 5,000 shares at $196.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Buck Michele is holding 155,497 shares at $982,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.19 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hershey Company stands at +15.69. The total capital return value is set at 27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 61.80, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 215.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.33. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.